Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Covestro AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covestro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Covestro stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covestro has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

