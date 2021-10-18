Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $333.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

