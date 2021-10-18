Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Givaudan SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Givaudan in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $91.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

