Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pacific Basin Shipping Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -217.25 and a beta of 0.60. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

