Jefferies Financial Group Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

