Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

