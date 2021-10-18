Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

AIRC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $39,205,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

