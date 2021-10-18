Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

