Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

