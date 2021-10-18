Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

