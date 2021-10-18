Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Temenos AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Temenos in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TMNSF opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15. Temenos has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $162.75.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

