Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 13,849 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. 795,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $3,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUR. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

