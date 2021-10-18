Jeffrey Trigilio Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 811,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,800. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 17,133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 561,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

