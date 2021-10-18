Jeffrey Trigilio Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 811,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,800. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.