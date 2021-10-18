Jennifer A. Laclair Sells 1,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $54.86. 1,941,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,755. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

