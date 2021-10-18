Jennifer A. Laclair Sells 1,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $54.86. 1,941,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,755. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
