JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $15,710.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

JBLU traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 438,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,606. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.