Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.69. 159,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 182,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

