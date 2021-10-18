JMP Securities Raises PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $22.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

PMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 7,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

