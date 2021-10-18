John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000.

HEQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 43,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,423. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

