John (Jack) Perry CBE Buys 2,254 Shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £1,983.52 ($2,591.48).

LBOW stock opened at GBX 86.43 ($1.13) on Monday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd has a one year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

