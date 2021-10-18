John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.98 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

