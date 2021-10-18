Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.08. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.