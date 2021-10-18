Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 396,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNCE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,680. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $456.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.