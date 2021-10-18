JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €26.50 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.26 ($26.18).

EPA DEC traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €22.26 ($26.19). 64,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.08.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

