JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 27,547 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Replimune Group worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,939. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $30.15 on Monday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.