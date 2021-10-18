JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Schrödinger worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

