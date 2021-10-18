JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

