JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 11,383 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Franklin Electric worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

