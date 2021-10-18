JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,950 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.52% of Veritiv worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.