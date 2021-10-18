JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,496 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Stepan worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SCL opened at $119.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.