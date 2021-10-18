JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 383,421 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 579.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Arco Platform worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $18.95 on Monday. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a P/E ratio of -473.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

