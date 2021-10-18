JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 9,456 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of Green Dot worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Green Dot stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,135 shares of company stock worth $349,652 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

