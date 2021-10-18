JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.27% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

