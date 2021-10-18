JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.80% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.