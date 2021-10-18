JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Smith & Nephew worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $126,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

