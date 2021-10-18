JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

