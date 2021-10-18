JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.70% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.57 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

