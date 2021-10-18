JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Huntsman worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.