JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.58 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of Banner worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banner by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Banner by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth $233,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Banner by 57.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 25.8% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

