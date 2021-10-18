JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.64 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

