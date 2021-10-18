JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.76 Million Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.33% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $989.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. On average, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -69.06%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

