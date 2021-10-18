JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of EnPro Industries worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NPO opened at $87.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

