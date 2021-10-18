JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.53 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,201,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Amkor Technology worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 34.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,875 shares of company stock worth $2,810,388. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.