JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.66 Million Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of HNI worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

