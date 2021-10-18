JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of AZZ worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

