JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $86.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $84.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

