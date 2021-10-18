JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

