JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of FL opened at $47.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

