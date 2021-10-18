JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of EnerSys worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

