JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 419,045 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 419,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.26% of DHT worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $821,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DHT by 42.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 441,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.