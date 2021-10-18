JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.58% of Burford Capital worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 438,803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $8,126,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Burford Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 130,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

BUR opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.